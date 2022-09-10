MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 8,887 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,565,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,640,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after acquiring an additional 594,332 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

