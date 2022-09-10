MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 4,108 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

