MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Cuts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $21.39 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Compass Point lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

