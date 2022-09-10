MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $622,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,898.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2,054.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

