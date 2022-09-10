MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after buying an additional 1,220,798 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 308,175 shares during the last quarter.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LXU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

