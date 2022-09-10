MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 6,503 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $371,684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after buying an additional 1,258,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

