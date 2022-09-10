MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,957,000 after purchasing an additional 764,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CP opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

