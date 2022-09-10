McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.89. 1,890,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,205. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 152,463 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

