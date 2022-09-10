Measurable Data Token (MDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.66 Million

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Measurable Data Token has a total market capitalization of $18.66 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Coin Profile

Measurable Data Token (CRYPTO:MDT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 676,157,012 coins. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Measurable Data Token is mdt.io.

Buying and Selling Measurable Data Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Measurable Data Token is an Ethereum-based data exchange ecosystem. MDT is an ERC20 that serves as a medium of exchange on Measurable Data Token's ecosystem.”

