Memecoin (MEM) 1-Day Volume Tops $17,058.00

Memecoin (MEM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Memecoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Memecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Memecoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $17,058.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

About Memecoin

MEM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers. Memecoin’s official website is meme.com.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.