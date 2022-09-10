MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2,780.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of MELI stock traded up $48.45 on Friday, hitting $970.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $851.12 and its 200-day moving average is $905.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,922.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.