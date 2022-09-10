Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

