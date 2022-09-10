Meter Governance Price Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $62.84 million and $1.73 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00017579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pay It Now (PIN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MetaGO (GO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ETH Fan Token (EFT) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,455 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

