Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1,500.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,300.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,281.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total transaction of $10,759,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,174,940.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $59,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

