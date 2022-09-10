MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,421,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 79,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.68 on Friday, hitting $373.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,370. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

