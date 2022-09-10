MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

