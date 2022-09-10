MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,457,000 after buying an additional 237,390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,830,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

