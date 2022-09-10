MIB Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $28.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $107,264.94 and approximately $28.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 247.3% higher against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000071 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00068647 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 450,826,502 coins and its circulating supply is 173,524,574 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

