Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock.

MBH opened at GBX 90 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £86.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.62. Michelmersh Brick has a one year low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 142 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is 60.83%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

