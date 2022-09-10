Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,318 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 3.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.37% of Microchip Technology worth $153,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. National Pension Service increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.96. 3,565,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

