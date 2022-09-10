Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $320.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.31.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.46 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.62.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

