Microtuber Price Up 0.7% This Week (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Microtuber has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Microtuber coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Microtuber has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $21,452.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.18 or 0.08071351 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Microtuber Coin Profile

Microtuber (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Buying and Selling Microtuber

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

