Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.02. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,990.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,990.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,333.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $125,134. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 53.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $187,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Further Reading

