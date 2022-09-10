MixMarvel Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $20.83 million and $8.16 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com.

MixMarvel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality.The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

