Monero Classic (XMC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,241.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $8,241.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020572 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000356 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 278.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.