Monolith Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.00 (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,678.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00060347 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076149 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.