MoonBear.finance Price Hits $0.0000 (MBF)

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. MoonBear.finance has a market capitalization of $81,020.10 and $11,195.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonBear.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonBear.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.27 or 0.99906361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00036637 BTC.

MoonBear.finance Coin Profile

MoonBear.finance (MBF) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 985,604,343,710 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official website is moonbear.finance. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance.

Buying and Selling MoonBear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonBear.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonBear.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonBear.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonBear.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonBear.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.