Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.9% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,085,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TMO opened at $569.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
