Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) by 193.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Clene worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clene by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clene to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clene Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 74,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $187,271.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,216.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Clene news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 74,610 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $187,271.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,422,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,216.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 182,272 shares of company stock valued at $552,170 over the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.84 on Friday. Clene Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $180.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Clene

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

