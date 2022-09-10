Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Purchases 75,100 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned 0.76% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORMP opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

