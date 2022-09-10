Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,976,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,974. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

