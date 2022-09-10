Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up approximately 3.7% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,181 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after purchasing an additional 258,945 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bill.com Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.26.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $5.94 on Friday, hitting $167.39. 1,337,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average is $158.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

