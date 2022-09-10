Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Takes $1.67 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Teleflex comprises 1.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.15. The company had a trading volume of 243,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.54 and a 52-week high of $391.39.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.