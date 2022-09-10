mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.01 million and $23,462.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

