Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.4% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Shares of LLY opened at $317.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

