Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

PBH stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

