Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Sells 666,935 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 666,935 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.1% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,651 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 133,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 117,419 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 66,517 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

