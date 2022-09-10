Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Shares Up 17%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating) shot up 17% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

