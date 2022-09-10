Needham & Company LLC Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

