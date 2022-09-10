Needham & Company LLC Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GTLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.
GitLab Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last quarter.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
