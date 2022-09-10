Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Purchased by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,784 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 1.02% of Nerdy worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nerdy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 209,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $657,390.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,660,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 209,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $657,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,349,360 shares of company stock worth $18,571,790 and sold 70,850 shares worth $212,401. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Nerdy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.54 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.