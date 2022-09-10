Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $21.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Newell Brands Trading Up 4.1 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

