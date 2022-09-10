Newfoundland Capital Management Buys 738,366 Shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) by 730.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 839,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,366 shares during the quarter. Zenvia comprises about 1.5% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Zenvia were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZENV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter worth about $94,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Zenvia by 1.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

ZENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zenvia from $3.40 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Zenvia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $2.01 on Friday. Zenvia Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

