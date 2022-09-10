Newfoundland Capital Management Has $327,000 Stock Position in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Newfoundland Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,332 shares during the period. Aenza S.A.A. makes up 0.1% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned 0.11% of Aenza S.A.A. worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aenza S.A.A. Price Performance

NYSE:AENZ opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Aenza S.A.A. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.19.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

