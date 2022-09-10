Newscrypto (NWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.30 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $20.30 million and $2.95 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

