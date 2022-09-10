Newton Hits Market Cap of $4.94 Million (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Newton has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

About Newton

Newton (CRYPTO:NEW) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

