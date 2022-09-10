NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $109.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group to $109.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

