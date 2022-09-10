Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 557.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $19.16 on Friday. NIO has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

