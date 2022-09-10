Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $95,146.36 and approximately $16.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,634.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005531 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00076555 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

