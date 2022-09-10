NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has €47.00 ($47.96) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €58.00 ($59.18).
NN Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. NN Group has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.17.
NN Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.3865 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.
