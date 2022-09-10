Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis Stock Up 1.6 %

NVS stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

